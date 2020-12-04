Bhopal: A man who the police used to call a ‘psychopathic killer’ was shot dead in an encounter in Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh. In the shootout, five cops were also injured. The killer has been identified as Dilip Dewal, a resident of Dahod in Gujarat. The psychopathic killer was facing six murder cases filed in several states.

In Ratlam, three members of a family – a, his wife and daughter – were shot dead at their house November 25. Most of the family members were busy celebrating chhoti Diwali.

Dewal and his associates used the cover of firecracker sounds that night and shot the family, the police said. They added that he carefully chose that moment to attack.

Dewal is also accused of killing a woman in June.

The police said Dewal decided to rob the family in Ratlam on learning that they had recently sold some land. He assumed that they may have kept cash at home. The victim ran a salon.

Three others – Anuraag Mehar, 25; Gaurav Bilwal, 22, and Lala Bhabhor, 20 – have been arrested for the murders.

The police in a statement said Dewal was a ‘psycho killer’ who targeted houses owned by the elderly. He would kill them to ensure no witnesses remain.