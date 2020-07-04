After TikTok, the most popular app in India is PUBG. It is addictive and the most played game. Recently, there has been demand for ban of PUBG.

The demand to ban PUBG is not due to the Chinese attack on India, but because of the increasing number of mad people behind it. You will be surprised to know that a 17-year-old boy playing PUBG mobile has spent Rs. 16 lakh from his father’s bank account.

This incident has been reported from Punjab’s Kharar.

According to the report of the Tribune India, the child’s father had been saving to the medical expenses but his son spent on upgrading his PUBG account. The report states that the child has also spent money to upgrade his friends’ account.

It was after receiving bank statements that his parents got to know about it.

Also Read: https://www.orissapost.com/this-is-why-pubg-mobile-and-call-of-duty-arent-banned-in-india/

The 17-year-old would take his father’s mobile phone on the pretext of online classes, but would access his father’s bank accounts to make in-app purchases for him and his friends.

Earlier such reports have also come out. Last year, a child drank acid while playing PUBG. Apart from this, the mental condition of a boy in Jammu and Kashmir had worsened due to playing PUBG.

Last week, a 22-year-old youth addicted to the game allegedly ended his life in Maharashtra’s Yavatmal district. His family blamed his addiction to the game as the cause of suicide.

PUBG has been a raging craze among the youth, particularly during the lockdown.