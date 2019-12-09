US based semiconductor major Qualcomm recently announced that the online battle royale title PUBG Mobile will soon get support for 90fps, along with support for a true 10-bit HDR display. In addition to this, PUBG is being added to Sony’s PlayStation Now subscription service library, joining Wolfenstein: The Old Blood, and Formula 1 2019.

Qualcomm further announced that it has been working closely with the PUBG Mobile team to bring 90 fps gaming to the game. It essentially means users can expect smoother, more fluid gameplay with PUBG Mobile, which is still capped at 60fps on smartphones.

At present, even if a smartphone such as OnePlus 7 Pro or the Asus ROG don’t support the game to be played at a higher frame rate despite being equipped with a 90Hz display. Qualcomm’s announcement pertaining to PUBG Mobile working at 90Hz doesn’t really come as a surprise since many sources previously reported that the option to run the game at 90Hz and even 120Hz was in beta testing phase.

Besides, as it has been pointed above, Qualcomm has also said that PUBG Mobile will get true 10-bit HDR support. PUBG can be expected to feature better overall dynamic range and colour depth with the new feature but as always, it will be noticeable only on devices that support a 10-bit HDR display.

Meanwhile, a PlayStation Now subscription enables players to play over 800 games with a monthly fee of $9.99 (Rs 700 approx) or $59.99 (Rs 4,300 approx) per year.