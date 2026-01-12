Koraput: Tall claims of the government’s rural focus falls flat when it comes to the road connectivity to Dumuriguda village under Gadiguda gram panchayat in Koraput Sadar block in the district, according to a report.

Villagers alleged that despite repeated memorandums to the district administration and local elected representatives, no concrete steps have been taken by the Rural Development (RD) department to connect the village with an all-weather road.

The reports said Dumuriguda does not have a pucca road, nor even a metal or morrum road. The kutcha road which was constructed several years ago is in a decrepit condition due to lack of maintenance. It has now deteriorated to such an extent that even pedestrians find it difficult to use, let alone vehicles. Residents have accused the RD department of carelessness and neglect, stating that the absence of a road has severely affected their daily lives. Access to healthcare, education, markets, and emergency services remains a major challenge.

During monsoon, the situation worsens as the muddy path becomes almost impassable, effectively isolating the village from the outside world. “This is not just about a road, it is about our right to basic infrastructure,” said villagers, adding that development claims made on paper do not reflect ground realities.

They questioned how government schemes meant for rural connectivity have bypassed their village for decades. The situation in Dumuriguda raises serious questions about the effectiveness of rural development planning and monitoring. Villagers have demanded immediate intervention from the district administration and warned that continued neglect may force them to resort to protests.