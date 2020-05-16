Cuttack: Agriculture department principal secretary Sourav Garg and General Administration department additional secretary Sushant Mahapatra who have been appointed as the Covid-19 observers for Cuttack district Saturday attended a review meeting on the deadly virus at the Collector’s conference hall here.

The observers emphasised on the cooperation from Durga Puja committees and peace committees of the Silver City here to fight the novel coronavirus. They also urged migrant workers who have returned from other states to follow the quarantine norms laid down by the state government to check the spread of the virus.

The observers also laid down their suggestions to deal with the economic impact of the nationwide lockdown.

The two observers and senior officials of the district administration urged people to maintain social distance and personal hygiene to keep the virus at bay. They also urged people not to show any hatred towards symptomatic migrant workers.

Participating in the meeting, twin city Police Commissioner Sudhanshu Sarangi said that migrant workers who have returned to Odisha can also opt for home quarantine. “The Cuttack district administration has done a good work by keeping all migrant Odias in quarantine. Cuttack is the city of brotherhood. The Puja committees should come forward to help the administration at this critical juncture,” Sarangi said.

Presiding over the meeting, Cuttack Collector Bhabani Shankar Chayani gave a brief presentation on the district administration’s preparedness to deal with the Covid-19 situation.

Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) commissioner Ananya Das highlighted the guidelines for migrants who opt for home quarantine. Rajya Sabha MP Subhas Singh, Barabati-Cuttack MLA Muhammad Moquim and Choudwar-Cuttack MLA Souvic Biswal assured the district administration of all kinds of cooperation to fight novel coronavirus.

Members of several Puja committees and peace committees were present at the meeting.