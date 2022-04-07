There are different ways to worship gods in different religions. In Hinduism, there are rules related to worship which are mentioned in the religious scriptures. The most important thing in worship is offering flowers to gods. Although there are some rules for offering flowers, it has been mentioned as to which flower can be offered to which deity. Offering wrong flowers may also lead to inauspicious results. In such a situation, you need to pay special attention while offering flowers. Let us know which flower should not be offered to which god even by mistake.

Lord Vishnu

It is believed that Agastya flowers should not be used at all during the worship of Lord Vishnu. Apart from this, avoid using Madhavi and Lodh flowers.

Lord Rama

According to religious scriptures, Kaner flowers should not be used in the worship of Lord Rama. It is said that by doing this Lord Shri Ram gets angry. You can use Kaner flowers can be offered to Goddess Durga.

Parvati

Madar and Datura flowers are favorites of Lord Shiva, but for Parvati i.e. Adishakti, one should not offer Madar flowers. Due to this, the Mother gets angry and takes away her grace from the devotees.

Lord Shiva

It is believed that during the worship of Lord Bholenath, one should not offer Ketki or Kevada flowers even by mistake. This angers Him.

Goddess Durga

According to astrology, flowers with scattered petals, flowers with strong smell, flowers that have fallen on the ground etc. should not be offered to Goddess Durga.