New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Bargarh Suresh Pujari Thursday sought establishment of a permanent bench of the High Court in Western Odisha.

While speaking during the Zero Hour in the Lower House, the BJP MP said it is a long standing demand of people of Western Odisha and a number of protests have been held in this regard.

“People from Western Odisha are suffering as they have to travel a long distance to file cases in the High Court. Many lawyers in the state have staged protests in support of their demand of establishment of a High Court bench in Western Odisha,” said Pujari.

He further said that the state government is in favour of it and has written to the Union government regarding this. The Chief Justice of Orissa High Court is also support this demand. He urged the government to take steps for the establishment of a permanent bench of the High Court in Western Odisha.