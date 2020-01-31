Jammu: The driver of the truck transporting three foreign militants which was intercepted by police at Nagrota on the outskirts of Jammu Friday morning has been identified as Sameer Dar, a cousin of Pulwama attack suicide bomber Adil Dar.

Three Jaish-e-Mohammed militants were killed and a policeman sustained injuries in the encounter after the truck they were travelling in was intercepted by the police at a toll plaza on Jammu-Srinagar national highway.

Three over ground workers of militants including the driver and conductor were also arrested.

The driver was identified as Sameer Ahmed Dar, a resident of Pulwama district of south Kashmir. He is the cousin of Adil Dar, ADG Dilbagh Singh told IANS.

“The terrorists were headed to Kashmir, probably as a replacement for top leadership of Jaish including its chief Qari Yasir killed by security forces last month,” he said. “It was a group of militants that had recently infiltrated from the international border in Jammu.”

Sameer has reportedly done a Masters in Geology from Kashmir University. All the three arrested over ground workers are currently being interrogated. After the encounter was over a large quantity of arms and ammunition including wireless sets and US-made M4 carbines were recovered from the slain militants.