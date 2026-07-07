Pune: A new twist has emerged in Pune’s Lohagad Fort murder case, with sources claiming that the prime accused, Siya Goyal, had allegedly entered into a secret marriage with her boyfriend, Chetan Chaudhary, several months before her planned wedding to businessman Ketan Agarwal.

According to media sources, Goyal and Chaudhary are believed to have registered their marriage around four months ago, despite Goyal getting engaged to Agarwal in February. Agarwal, a 25-year-old Pune-based realtor, was reportedly set to marry Goyal in November.

The case took a dramatic turn after Agarwal died after falling from a cliff at Lohagad Fort June 18. Investigators suspect that the incident was part of a pre-planned conspiracy, alleging that Goyal was unwilling to go ahead with the arranged marriage.

Police are now verifying claims that the couple legally registered their marriage under the Special Marriage Act. Officials are examining whether an official marriage certificate exists, as such a document could significantly impact the ongoing investigation

Sources said that two of Goyal’s college friends, who allegedly signed as witnesses during the marriage registration, are also being questioned as part of the probe.

Investigators are also attempting to retrieve deleted photographs from a private Instagram account, which reportedly showed Goyal and Chaudhary wearing wedding garlands, as these images could provide additional evidence.

Police suspect the alleged conspiracy gathered pace after Agarwal’s family sought Goyal’s documents to complete arrangements for their planned destination wedding in Udaipur. Authorities are also examining Chaudhary’s bank transactions to determine whether any payments were made to bypass the mandatory public notice period required under the Special Marriage Act

Both Goyal and Chaudhary remain in judicial custody.

According to investigators, Agarwal had met Goyal through a family-arranged match, and the couple became engaged earlier this year. Police allege that Chaudhary followed Goyal and Agarwal to Lohagad Fort on the day of the incident as part of the alleged murder conspiracy.

According to the purported findings of the ongoing investigation, police have uncovered alleged online searches, deleted messages and evidence suggesting detailed planning in the days leading up to Agarwal’s death.

Investigators have allegedly found that Goyal and Chaudhary searched Google and YouTube for various methods of killing Agarwal before allegedly deciding that pushing him from Lohagad Fort would be the easiest way to carry out the crime.

During questioning, Goyal has purportedly told investigators that she did not want to marry Agarwal. She allegedly claimed that she conspired with Chaudhary to kill him because she believed calling off the wedding would bring disrepute to her family.