With the COVID-19 pandemic continuing to spread its tentacles up and down the country, wearing masks in public places has become all the more necessary.

India Sunday overtook Russia to become the third worst-affected country in the world.

People are becoming more and more conscious to stop the spread of the deadly virus hence sale of masks has increased tenfold in the last few weeks.

But instead of buying a normal mask like every sane person, a man from Pune got himself a custom made mask worth a whopping Rs 2.89 lakh. Why so much? Because the mask is entirely made of gold.

“It’s a thin mask with minute holes so that there is no difficulty in breathing,” said Shankar Kurade, the owner of this mask.

“I am not sure whether this mask will be effective,” Kurade conceded.

Kurade is a man who loves wearing gold ornaments. His body is adorned with gold jewellery from bracelets on his wrists to chains on his neck.

The idea to make a mask made entirely of gold came to Kurade agter watching a man were a silver mask on social media.

“I saw a video on social media of a man in Kohlapur wearing a silver mask and then an idea struck me to have a mask of gold. I talked to a goldsmith and he gave me this five and a half pound gold mask in a week,” Kurade said.

“All my family members love gold, if they too demand it, then I will get it designed for them too. I do not know if I will be infected with coronavirus wearing a gold mask or not, but following all the rules of the government can prevent the spread of virus,” he added.

PNN