Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh condoled Tuesday the death of cricketer Suresh Raina’s relatives in an attack by robbers. The attack took place in Pathankot. Amarinder Singh assured that the guilty will be brought to book. Earlier Tuesday, Suresh Raina demanded a thorough probe into the attack on his relatives.

The chief minister’s assurance came after Raina requested the Punjab Police to look into the incident in a tweet. He tagged it to the chief minister also.

The attack by robbers had taken place in Pathankot’s Tharyal village on the night intervening August 19 and 20. The cricketer’s uncle died on the spot after sustaining head injuries. Monday night a 32-year-old cousin of Raina passed away at a private hospital.

According to police, three to four members of the notorious ‘Kale Kachhewala’ gang attacked them. The attack took place while they were sleeping on the terrace of their house.

Amarinder tweeted, “Have ordered SIT probe into the case and have asked @DGPPunjabPolice to identify & arrest the culprits at the earliest. Beta, my DC & SSP have met the family and we will make sure that the guilty are brought to justice.”

Earlier in the day, Raina described the attack on his relatives in Pathankot as ‘beyond horrible’.

“My uncle was slaughtered to death, my bua & both my cousins had sever (sic) injuries. Unfortunately my cousin also passed away last night after battling for life for days. My bua (aunt) is still very very critical & is on life support,” he said.

“Till date we don’t know what exactly had happened that night & who did this. I request @PunjabPoliceInd to look into this matter. We at least deserve to know who did this heinous act to them. Those criminals should not be spared to commit more crimes. @capt_amarinder @CMOPb,” he added.

Raina’s aunt is critical. His another cousin, Apin, 28, is out of danger.

Raina’s uncle Ashok Kumar, 58, suffered head injuries in the attack and died on the same night. Four other members of the family were also injured in the attack.

Kaushal Kumar, 32, the elder son of Ashok, died Monday night. Police said Ashok’s wife and Raina’s aunt Asha Devi is still critical, while his second son, Apin, 28, is out of danger. “The second son has undergone surgery for an injury to his jaw,” police said.

His departure from the IPL triggered intense speculation on the possible reasons behind it. Many said he had come back due to the gruesome attack on his relatives.