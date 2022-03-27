Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Friday said he has received a complaint on the newly-launched anti-corruption helpline.

In a tweet, he said: “I received a complaint on our anti-corruption action helpline. Directed the authorities for immediate investigation, those caught asking for bribes will face severe consequences. Corruption won’t be tolerated in Punjab now.”

The anti-bribery helpline 9501 200 200 has received around 20,000 complaints so far. However, a majority of these do not have an audio or video proof to support their claim.

Asking strong cognizance of the complaints received on the helpline number, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government has issued orders to register a case against a clerk of tehsil office in Jalandhar.

AAP spokesperson Malwinder Singh Kang and state Joint Secretary Sunny Ahluwalia told the media the government is continuously taking public-friendly decisions and the Chief Minister on Friday making a big change in the formula of pension to the MLAs, announced ‘one MLA, one pension’ to cut down multiple pensions of MLAs.

Ahluwalia said Mann has taken a historic decision by making a big change in the formula of pensions being received by MLAs and ministers.

Now an MLA will get only one pension. He said the decision of the Punjab government was laudable as the people of Punjab had been demanding for a long time to discontinue multiple pensions of MLAs.

This decision will save the government about Rs 80 crore in five years and this money will be spent for public welfare, Ahluwalia added.

IANS