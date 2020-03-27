Chandigarh: The coronavirus patient who died here March 18 is responsible for spreading the disease to 23 out of 33 cases so far registered in Punjab.

The 70-year-old, a Gurudwara priest, had behaved very irresponsibly according to sources. He had returned from a two-week tour of Germany and Italy with two friends from the neighbouring villages. However, after return, he had defied self-quarantine rules and roamed about. He also socialised quite frequently before being hit by the virus fatally. The man arrived March 6 in Delhi and then drove here the same day.

Officials tracking his movements and those he may have infected have learnt that he had attended an event at Anandpur Sahib in March 8-10. He also visited his own village in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar district. In fact, officials are alarmed to know that the man met close to 100 people before being tested positive for coronavirus.

The man and his two travel companions are believed to have visited 15 villages across the Punjab. In his family, 14 have tested positive. His granddaughter and grandson also met many people.

Officials are going from village to village tracing every person who may have been exposed to COVID-19 because of the reckless socialising of the three men. Sources said that because of these three men, coronavirus positive cases have been reported from Nawanshahr, Mohali, Amritsar, Hoshiarpur and Jalandhar.

Across India, there are over 700 coronavirus cases and 18 have died.

Agencies