Bathinda (Punjab): Expressing solidarity with families of farmers who lost their lives during agitation against the farm laws, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi Sunday handed over appointment letters to government jobs to their next of kin.

Accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, the Chief Minister visited the house of labourer, late Sukhpal Singh (30) at Mandi Kalan village in Bathinda and handed over an appointment letter of government job to his elder brother, Natha Singh.

Sukhpal Singh fell ill during the sit-in protest at Tikri border and underwent treatment at the PGI, where he died March 31.

Expressing gratitude to the Chief Minister, Natha Singh said as per the announcement made by the state government, they had already got a financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh that is being utilised to rebuilt their dilapidated house.

Similarly, the Chief Minister handed over an appointment letter to Gurmail Singh of Chauke village in Rampura tehsil of Bathinda as his only son Jashanpreet Singh (18) died at the Tikri border January 2.

Striking an emotional chord, the Chief Minister said the state is committed to bail them in this hour of crisis.

He said they would not allow these laws to be implemented in the state.