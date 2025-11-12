Chandigarh: Punjab Police’s Anti-Gangster Task Force and Mohali Police arrested two operatives linked to foreign-based gangster Goldy Dhillon of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang following a shootout on the Ambala-Dera Bassi highway Wednesday, according to DGP Gaurav Yadav.

Those arrested have been identified as Sharanjit Singh, a resident of Mohali, and Aman Kumar of Khijargarh village in Zirakpur.

Police teams have also recovered two .32 bore pistols along with 10 cartridges from their possession.

DGP Yadav said preliminary investigation has revealed that the arrested duo were involved in a recent firing incident, which occurred in Rajpura town last month.

The accused were further tasked by Goldy Dhillon to target a businessman in Punjab, he said.

Additional Director General of Police (AGTF) Promod Ban said foreign-based gangster Goldy Dhillon was also the mastermind behind the broad-daylight killing of an Indian-origin industrialist of British Columbia, Abbotsford, Canada, in October.

Deputy Inspector General (AGTF) Gurmeet Singh Chauhan said both the arrested have criminal history with two first information reports (FIRs) pertaining to arms-related offences registered against accused Aman.

Sharing operational details, Senior Superintendent of Police Harmandeep Hans said credible intelligence was received about the movement of two operatives of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Acting swiftly, joint teams of the AGTF and Mohali Police led by DSP Bikramjit Brar intercepted and apprehended them.

The SSP said during the operation, the accused opened fire at the police party in an attempt to evade arrest.

However, in the retaliatory fire, both of the accused sustained bullet injuries.

A case was registered November 12 under relevant Sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 25 of the Arms Act in Mohali.