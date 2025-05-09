Bhubaneswar: The upcoming Greenfield Airport in Puri, recently approved by the Central government, is poised to become a game-changer for Odisha’s tourism and economy. The project is expected to greatly improve air connectivity to the coastal town, making it more accessible for both domestic and international visitors. Housing and Urban Development and Commerce and Transport departments’ principal secretary Usha Padhee, recently visited the proposed site to assess land acquisition and resettlement processes. “This airport is not merely an infrastructure project,” she remarked. “It is a visionary initiative that will position Puri prominently on the global spiritual tourism map.” Puri, one of the four Dhams and a revered pilgrimage destination, draws lakhs of devotees and tourists every year.

With the new airport, the state expects a significant surge in tourist arrivals, which in turn will boost the hospitality sector, create employment opportunities, and attract greater private investment. The Odisha government is working in close coordination with the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and other stakeholders to fast-track the project. Emphasis is being laid on environmentally sustainable practices, preserving the cultural heritage of the region, and ensuring inclusive development.