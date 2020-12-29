Puri: Puri chief district medical officer (CDMO) Tuesday placed four auxiliary nurse midwife (ANM) workers under suspension for entering Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri without permission.

Sources said, the four ANMs were engaged at Singhadwara of the temple for thermal screening of the devotees. During duty hours December 27, they entered into the temple and did darshan of the deities without informing their authorities.

All of them were appointed contractually for COVID duty while their service period was slated to end December 31.

Notably, after nine months the temple reopened December 23 for families of servitors and denizens of Puri.

An SOP has also been issued by Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) December 23 which said from December 23, 2020 to December 25, 2020, only the family members of servitors will be allowed for darshan.

Similarly, residents of Puri will be allowed for darshan from December 26 to 5 pm to December 31. The temple will open for public from January 3.

To avoid any possibility in spike in transmission of COVID-19, the temple will remain out of bounds for devotees on New Year Day and the day after that. However, all the devotees will be allowed for the darshan of the trinity beginning January 3, 2021.

