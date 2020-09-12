Puri: Puri district has been witnessing a faster spike in COVID-19 infections with 237 new cases being detected over the last 24 hours.

Puri Collector Balwant Singh Saturday sought the cooperation of local denizens to fight out the deadly virus.

Also read: Odisha reports 3,777 new COVID-19 cases, total exceeds 1.46 lakh

It was reported that most of the positive cases were from Puri municipal area. “COVID-19 positive cases include people who are government employees, police officials, servitors and even residents. Almost 75% of infected people have recovered,” said Singh.

“Our fight against the virus is far from over. We need to continue to be careful and strictly follow the COVID-19 guidelines. I urge you all to wear face masks when going out and maintain hand hygiene at all times. If you start showing any symptom similar to COVID-19 or as soon as you know that you have come in contact with a positive patient, inform local health officials,” he added.

PNN