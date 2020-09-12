Bhubaneswar: Odisha Saturday registered 3,777 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total tally in the state to 1,46,894.

Out of the 3,777 new cases, 2,191 were reported from quarantine centres while 1,586 are local contacts.

District wise breakdown: Angul reported 115 new cases, Balasore 127, Bargarh 139, Bhadrak 67, Balangir 51, Boudh 26, Cuttack 368, Deogarh 14, Dhenkanal 67, Gajapati 13, Ganjam 58, Jagatsinghpur 100, Jajpur 133, Jharsuguda 70, Kalahandi 70, Kandhamal 49, Kendrapara 148, Keonjhar 78, Khurda 815, Koraput 98, Malkangiri 26, Mayurbhanj 58, Nabarangpur 107, Nayagarh 71, Nuapada 73, Puri 237, Rayagada 75, Sambalpur 112, Sonepur 72, Sundargarh 148 and state pool 192.

The total number of active cases in the state now stands at 34,163.

