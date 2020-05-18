Puri: After four new COVID-19 positive cases were identified in Puri district Monday, the district administration declared Narendra Kona area as a containment zone, informed district collector Balwant Singh.

From the four positive cases, three are from quarantine centres while one is from Narnedra Kona area.

Sources said that a youth from Narendra Kona area was arrested by the Kumbharpada police in several theft cases. After his arrest, police did a COVID-19 test in which his report turned out to be COVID-19 positive.

For this the district administration declared Narendra Kona area as a containment zone and has started a sanitation drive in the area.

Restrictions will be similar to that of the shutdown in these containment areas. Business establishments will be shut during the period. On the other hand, sample collection of residents will be expedited in the zone.

PNN