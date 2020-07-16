Puri: The famous Swarga Dwar cremation ground in Puri town had been earmarked for a master development plan. The cremation ground will undergo a facelift soon. The administration hopes that people coming here from far-off places for cremation of their near and dear ones take no bitter experiences back to their native palces.

Notably, the state government had earlier sanctioned Rs 5 crore for the purpose. Old structures within its premises were removed and Bhumi Pujan was conducted before taking up restoration work.

However, restoration work got delayed following the COVID-19 outbreak in the district. District Collector Balwant Singh visited Swarga Dwar premises Wednesday and took stock of available infrastructure prior to resuming the facelift work. Singh directed the contract firm to accelerate restoration and beautification work as well.

A shaivite temple on Swarga Dwar premises will also be beautified. A blueprint will be prepared for beautification of the cremation ground premises. The blueprint will be scrutinised by Puri Shankaracharya for his ratification. Restoration and beautification works will be carried out according to his holistic advice.

Notably, the state government had chalked out plans to renovate the Swarga Dwar alog similar lines to the Vaikuntha Mahaprasthanam crematorium in Telangana.

Fourteen Pindis (altars) will be constructed for cremation purposes on the premises. Each Pindi will be covered up with individual sheds. Similarly, a Ghat will be constructed on the sea shore.

The ambitious renovation plan includes construction of a road over bridge (ROB) from Swarga Dwar side to sea shore in order to facilitate hassle free movement amid traffic snarls. Exceptional design of the main entrance will be done, official sources informed.

Senior officials of the contract firm, Puri Municipality executive officer Bijaya Kumar Dash and spokesperson of Gobardhan Math Manoj Rath accompanied the district Collector.

PNN