Pipili: One constable working at Satasankha outpost under the Pipili police station in Puri district died Thursday due to COVID-19. In a separate development eight personnel of Pipili police station have also tested positive for COVID-19. Giving this information, Pipili police station IIC Gouranga Prusty asked people not to visit the place for the next seven days.

According to reports, an official and seven constables of Pipili police station were detected COVID-19 positive. Besides, Pipili SDPO in the district has also tested positive for the deadly virus.

The police station and the outpost have both been sanitised, sources stated.

Constable Umesh Sethy (35) of Satasankha outpost died while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Bhubaneswar. After developing flu-like symptoms, Sethy had undergone swab test at Capital Hospital four days ago, Pipili police station sources informed.

After his report was found to be positive, he was then shifted to the KIMS COVID-19 hospital.

Notably, Puri district reported 387 positive cases Thursday, which is third highest in Odisha. The two districts to have reported more COVID-19 cases than Puri on the day are Khurda (687) and Cuttack (392).

PNN