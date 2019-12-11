Puri: The district administration Wednesday began the demolition of the Sana Chhata mutt near the Sri Jagannath temple in Puri after pulling down the Mangu mutt.

The eviction drive was carried out in the presence of Puri Additional District Magistrate (ADM) and the police force. Earlier, Tuesday, four heavy-duty excavators were pressed into service and about 80 percent of the Mangu Mutt, including two hotels and a restaurant operating from the unsafe building of the mutt, was demolished.

It would take another day to raze the entire mutt structure. In another development, the demolition of unauthorized structures in the Swargadwar also began on the day, the authorities said.

Notably, the Puri administration launched the eviction drive to ensure the safety and security of Srimandir as well as pilgrims. The move came after a proposal to this effect was approved by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at the Cabinet meeting August 16.

All structures including private properties, shoe stands, government installations like power supply building, temple information center and a police outpost located within 75 meters of the Jagannath temple will be razed.

PNN