Puri: In view of the Banaka Lagi rituals of the deities at Shri Jagannath Temple in Puri, the general ‘darshan’ will be restricted for four hours Wednesday.

According to sources, the servitors are set to perform Banaka Lagi, a secret ritual of the trinity, from 4 pm to 8 pm after completion of the second Bhoga Mandap rituals. All the four entrance gates of the 12th-century shrine will remain closed for the devotees during the four hours.

The Banakalagi is a ritual in which fresh colours are applied to the idols. This ritual is conducted about seven to eight times a year.

Datta Mohapatra servitors carry out the ritual on a hereditary tradition, it was learnt.

PNN