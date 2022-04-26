Bhubaneswar: Breaking silence over the ambitious Heritage Corridor Project, Puri King Gajapati Dibyasingha Deb said Monday that the 12th century shrine is absolutely safe. He said everyone should extend their cooperation for hassle-free execution of the mega project.

Deb was speaking to the media here after chairing the temple managing committee meeting in Puri. He said the ‘Srimandir Parikrama Prakalpa’ (Heritage Corridor Project) is highly essential for the security of the temple, in the interest of devotees, beautification of the temple periphery and putting the temple at a proper place at the international level.

“Mahaprabhu’s work doesn’t belong to any individual, group, party… it belongs to all. Everyone’s cooperation is needed for projects being undertaken for the benefit of devotees. And it is not proper to oppose the project through demonstrations and protests,” Deb informed. If there is any issue, it should be resolved through dialogue and mutual understanding, he suggested.

Notably, the Heritage Corridor Project has been dragged into controversy as a few outfits allege that work has been undertaken without the approval of ASI and NMA. It has also been alleged that the construction activities near the temple may have an impact on the structure. A case on this issue is also pending with the Orissa High Court.

During the managing committee meeting, an annual budget of Rs 248 crore for the year 2022-23 was passed. Besides, discussion was held on signing of an MoU for set up of an Adarsh Gurukul for the children of the sevayats, said Chief Administrator of Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA), VV Yadav.