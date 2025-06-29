Puri: Thousands of devotees gathered Sunday to witness the sacred ‘Pahandi Bije’ of Lord Jagannath, Devi Subhadra and Lord Balabhadra to the ‘Adapa Mandapa’ of the Gundicha Temple in Puri.

The gathering took place just hours after a stampede near the temple left three dead and more than 50 injured.

The ritual, known as ‘Adapa Mandap Bije’, holds immense significance in Jagannath culture.

During this ritual, the sibling deities are ceremonially taken in a grand procession to the Shree Gundicha Temple.

The temple, located around 3km from the 12th century shrine, is the aunt’s house of Lord Jagannath and his siblings.

During Rath Yatra, the deities visit their aunt’s home, stay there for seven days, and then return to their main abode — the Jagannath Temple.

According to mythology, Gundicha Temple is the place where the wooden idols of the sibling deities were constructed by Lord Viswakarma. Therefore, Gundicha temple is also considered as the birthplace of Lord Jagannath.

The air was filled with chants of ‘Jai Jagannath’ and ‘Haribol’, as the three deities made their way from their chariots to the sanctum of the Gundicha Temple.

Lord Balabhadra was first to be carried to the temple, followed by Devi Subhadra. Lord Jagannath was the last to enter his aunt’s house.

