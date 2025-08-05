Puri: A devotee from Gujarat was arrested by police for allegedly taking photographs of restricted areas inside the Puri Jagannath Temple using a spy camera fitted into his eyeglasses.

According to Singhadawar police, the accused, identified as Bipul Patel, 45, a resident of Patel Phalia, Surat, was spotted behaving suspiciously near the temple.

A sub-inspector on duty observed Patel frequently adjusting his spectacles in an unusual manner.

He was immediately detained with the assistance of the Jagannath Temple police and taken to Singhadawar Police Station for questioning Monday.

During interrogation, Patel confessed to capturing images inside the prohibited zones of the temple.

Police seized his spectacles, which were found to contain a high-resolution spy camera remotely connected to a mobile phone located outside the temple premises. His mobile phone was also confiscated.

Patel was arrested under Section 30-A(4)(C) of the Sri Jagannath Temple Act.

UNI