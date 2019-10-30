Puri: The proposed Shree Jagannath Medical College and Hospital at Samang Mouza here will be operational in two years, Health and Family Welfare (H&FW) Minister Naba Kisore Das said Wednesday.

Das made the revelation at a review meeting organised at the Circuit House here.

According to sources, the Rs 365 crore worth mega project will come up on 25.6-acre land under Samang Mouza. While Rs 250 crore has been allocated for the medical college, the hospital will come up with an allocation of Rs 105 crore.

Sources said Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had laid the foundation stone for the ambitious project July 4, 2015. The construction of the medical college and hospital that began in 2016 was scheduled to be completed by 2018.

Although the five-storey complex to house the medical college was ready by October last year, the structure to house the hospital hit land hurdles.

“The Revenue department had faced a stiff resistance from the locals over construction of the structure for the hospital on an eight-acre land. However, the issue was resolved following the intervention of the district administration,” said an official.

The five-storey complex for medical college houses the administrative office, library, hostel, auditorium, modern laboratory and an autopsy room.

“Tender process for building the structure for the hospital will be completed within two months. This apart, water and electricity connectivity will be done on war footing,” the meeting revealed.

Das asked the officials to ensure expeditious completion of the project so as to make it functional within two years. “The most awaited medical college and hospital in the Holy City will be functional by 2021 end or beginning of 2022,” Das said.

Meanwhile, the district administration handed over the land deed to the Health department.

Soon after the meeting, Das and others visited the project site.

Works Minister Prafulla Kumar Mallick, H&FW secretary Pramod Kumar Meherda, Puri Collector Balwant Singh, Roads and Buildings superintending engineer PK Patra and L&T’s Arvind Majumdar among other senior officials were present in the meeting.