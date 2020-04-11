Puri: Continuing the fight against COVID-19, Puri police administration Friday introduced bike patrolling to ensure social distancing that has been ignored in different alleys in the city.

Four special bikes have been introduced in which eight police officials will patrol various parts of the city from 9:00am to 10:00 pm, said Traffic IIC Gokul Ranjan Das.

Sources said that shopkeepers, consumers and the general public are not adhering to social distancing. Lockdown rules are also being violated in various alleys, he added.

After getting information from the control room, each bike carrying two officials will visit different areas of the city.

The first bike will set up from Medical chowk to Mangalaghat. The second will run from Subash Bose Chowk to Baliapanda chowk. Similarly, the third will patrol between Atharanala, Charinala and Batagaon. The fourth will pass through Dolmandap, Ganduachaura Chowk, Loknath Road to Omkareshwar locality.

More focus will be given to the localities where four-wheeler patrolling vehicles are not able to visit. The bike patrolling has been started in order to ensure that the lockdown rules are not violated in any place, Traffic IIC Das added.

PNN