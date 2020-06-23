Puri: The well-decorated three grand chariots parked near the Sri Jagannath Temple are waiting for the deities to mount them, though the usual crowd of devotees is missing this year due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Since morning, there have been frenzied activities in the temple as intricate rituals are being performed. Mangal Alati was performed at 3am. The rituals that followed were Tadaplagi, Dwarpala Puja, Besha Sesha, Rath Prathishtha and Mangalarpana.

Pahandi rituals of the three deities and Lord Sudarshan started after Mangalarpana. The Holy Trinity are being taken to their chariots in Dhadi Pahandi.

Lord Sudarshan was the first to be taken atop Darpadalana (also known as Devadalana), the chariot of Devi Subhadra. Lord Balabhadra, Goddess Subhadra and Lord Jagannath were taken atop their respective chariots -Taladhwaja, Darpadalana and Nandighosha afterwards.

According to the time table issued by the temple administration, Madanamohan Bije will be held between 10am-10:30am, Chita Laagi -10:30am-11am, Besha Sesha – 11am-11:30am, Chhera Panhara – 11:30am, Charamala Phita – 11:45am and pulling of chariots will begin at 12 noon.

PNN