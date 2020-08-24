Puri: Following the opening of sluice gates of Hirakud Dam recently, the floodwaters have ingressed river Mahanadi thereby leaving its distributaries in spate, a report said.

On the other hand, Bhargavi in Puri district has started swelling since Monday morning and villagers of lowland areas in the district are in panic. Floodwater flows on 100 feet-long stretch of road between Nuagaon and Uttarakona villages and was seen flowing about three feet above the road under Sadar block.

Road breaches were caused at several other places like Batagaon village under this block. Vehicular moment was completely halted in this area, mostly impacting Uttarakona village.

“Houses of over 300 families at Uttarakona village have become waterlogged. We have informed local block development officer (BDO) about this. Such precarious situations occur every year and the administration provides us a ferry”, some villagers expressed.

On being contacted, Sadar BDO Ramachandra Patnaik said, “There was less rainwater, when I had visited a couple of days back. Now, as floodwater ingressed the area, a boat will be sent soon”.

