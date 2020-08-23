Baliapal: Following low pressure-induced downpour that battered Balasore district for several days, the first floodwater of this rainy season ingressed River Subarnarekha Sunday morning.

Local farmers in lowland areas in the district are in panic as the river is in spate. However, rainwater was flowing below danger mark at Rajaghat area in Balasore district by 3pm Saturday afternoon. The danger mark being at 10.36 metre, rainwater was flowing at a level of 9.03 metre, district official sources informed.

As scanty rainfall in the district failed to propel farming activities during this Kharif crop season, paddy seedlings are still in tender stage. Local farmers apprehend that ingress of floodwater might decay the seedlings.

“Gradually, floodwater will submerge farmlands in lower areas in Balasore district. We may not have seedlings after that to restart framing activities,” some local paddy farmers expressed.

In such a precarious situation, the farmers have demanded Balasore district administration to be proactive and act accordingly.

PNN