Puri: Amid the ongoing lockdown and closure of Puri Srimandir for devotees, Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) Friday announced to provide Rs 5,000 financial assistance to each of the temple servitors.

In a statement, SJTA said that the servitors are struggling financially to make ends meet after the state government banned the entry of devotees inside temples. That said, the servitors are unable to look for alternate employment opportunities owing to their responsibilities at the temple.

According to a notification issued by SJTA, as many as 2,130 servitors of the temple will receive the proposed financial assistance which will be credited to their bank accounts directly.

PNN