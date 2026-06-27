Puri: Quick action teams and sniffer dog squads have been deployed in this temple town of Odisha, while rooftop surveillance and an integrated control centre have been set up as part of a six-point action plan for the smooth conduct of Lord Jagannath’s bathing ritual Monday.

Anticipating a congregation of about four lakh devotees, the state police has made elaborate plans to ensure a hassle-free experience for the visitors, a senior police officer said.

After reviewing the security arrangements, Inspector General (Central range), Satyajit Naik, said that 79 platoons of police force supported by specialised units, along with several officers, will be deployed for the occasion.

Advanced security measures, including Quick Action Teams (QATs), sniffer dog squads, rooftop surveillance, Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) monitoring, anti-sabotage checks and marine security arrangements have also been put in place, he said.

Help desks, police control rooms, medical assistance centres and dedicated support for senior citizens, women, children and Divyang devotees will remain operational throughout the festival, the officer added.

Puri SP Prateek Singh said the comprehensive review was conducted on the security, traffic management and crowd-control arrangements to ensure the smooth and peaceful conduct of the sacred festival.

“This year, nearly 3 to 4 lakh devotees are expected to visit Puri to witness the sacred Snana Yatra of the Chaturdha Murti – Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra, Subhadra and Chakraraj Shri Sudarshan,” he said.

The senior officers noted that the security strategy is based on a comprehensive six-point action plan, covering crowd management inside and outside the temple; traffic regulation and parking management; security and VIP protection; pilgrim assistance and public facilitation; and emergency response and disaster preparedness.

Nayak said special emphasis has been laid on sector-wise deployment, one-way movement of devotees, barricading at vulnerable locations, deployment of striking forces and continuous monitoring of crowd movement.

Traffic diversions, designated parking zones and regulated entry and exit routes have been planned to minimise congestion, he said.

Naik directed all officers to maintain the highest standards of professionalism, discipline and public service and stressed that every devotee should be able to participate in the sacred festival safely, peacefully and with dignity through seamless coordination among all stakeholders.

He also appealed to devotees to cooperate with the police, follow traffic advisories, use designated routes and parking areas, avoid carrying prohibited items and immediately report any suspicious activity to the nearest police personnel or help desk.