By Dr Surendra Kumar Mishra

Beneath the sacred, ancient city of Puri lies a legendary, unexplored network of subterranean tunnels. Once known as Purushottama Kshetra, this spiritual capital was protected by a labyrinth of secret passages linking the Gajapati royal palace with the iconic Srimandir and surrounding centuries-old monasteries (mutts).

Until 1647, the Gajapati kings resided at Bali Nahar, their royal palace complex in Puri. Oral traditions and historical records suggest these tunnels served as vital escape routes, secret war rooms and sacred sanctuaries to safeguard kings, sages and deities during repeated foreign invasions. As the passages have never been scientifically explored or restored, their routes and purpose remain uncertain.

Gangamata Mutt tunnel

Tradition says Shreekshetra once had 752 monasteries, though recent research has identified about 374 surviving mutts and hermitages.

Among the oldest is the 500-year-old Gangamata Mutt near Swetaganga. A tunnel is believed to lie beneath the monastery. During the British period, it used to be known as the “council tunnel” — used for secret deliberations, as the name suggests.

According to tradition, it stretched from Bali Nahar to Srimandir, with Gangamata Mutt serving as its central point. Historical accounts suggest that during repeated invasions of Puri, royal officials, temple servitors, Rajguru and the Gajapati consulted here on protecting the temple and the deity. The king is also believed to have met the Sahi Nayaks, the traditional leaders of Puri’s seven historic neighbourhoods.

The tunnel is also associated with Jayee Rajguru. After British forces occupied Khordha Fort, he is said to have escorted Gajapati Mukunda Deva II to safety through a secret passage before planning to move him to Gangamata Mutt.

Tradition says Rajguru instructed the then mahant, Narottam Das, to conceal the king’s identity, ensure temple rituals continued uninterrupted and inform key temple officials.

A hidden chamber is believed to exist midway through the tunnel, where rulers opposed to British rule reportedly held secret meetings.

Historian Prafulla Pattnaik has suggested the tunnel extended towards the seashore, with one exit leading to the Jagannath Temple and another to the coast. Former mahants claimed the sound of the sea could be heard from inside the passage.

According to local accounts, Banamali Das, the then mahant, also received a letter from London concerning the tunnel.

During a visit in 2011, the monastery’s caretaker claimed Sri Chaitanya travelled through the tunnel from the Jagannath Temple to Gangamata Mutt, accompanied by Sarvabhauma Bhattacharya.

The entrance is now sealed with stone.

Radhakanta Mutt tunnel

Radhakanta Mutt, also known as Gaura Gambhira, stands in Bali Sahi on the road to Swargadwar. It was once the residence of Kasinath Mishra, the royal preceptor of Gajapati Prataparudra Deva, and is traditionally associated with Sri Chaitanya’s stay in Puri.

A secret underground passage begins beneath the monastery. Around 25 ft has reportedly been explored, but its full extent remains unknown.

Tradition suggests it extended to Bali Nahar and may also have branched towards the Srimandir, serving as an escape route during repeated invasions.

During a visit in 2011, caretaker Krushna Chandra Maharaj said the passage had been designed with ventilation and light, and maintained that it was historically used to safeguard the temple but has never been restored.

Emar Mutt

Emar Mutt drew national attention after tonnes of silver bricks were discovered in one of its hidden chambers.

It is also believed to contain a secret tunnel and concealed room. According to local tradition, the tunnel connected the monastery with the Srimandir, Bali Nahar and the seashore. Former mahants are believed to have used the passage to reach the temple. However, its actual course and purpose remain unverified.

Tunnel near the northern outer enclosure

Aisaneswar Mahadev Temple stands on the northern side of Srimandir’s outer enclosure, about 26 ft below the present ground level.

Tradition says a tunnel once linked the shrine directly to the sanctum of Lord Jagannath.

Temple servitor Batakishore Mahapatra said Gajapati kings first worshipped Lord Shiva at Aisaneswar before proceeding through the underground passage to the temple sanctum.

Following repeated invasions, the tunnel reportedly fell into disuse and was eventually sealed with stone slabs during the Gajapati period.

By 1954, it had been completely closed, with a cement idol of Lord Shiva installed over its entrance.

In the absence of scientific exploration, its history remains unresolved.

Shankarananda Mutt tunnel

Shankarananda Mutt is believed to date to the Eastern Ganga dynasty. Copper plate inscriptions of Gajapati Anangabhima Deva III place it between 1211 and 1238, though some scholars believe it may be even older.

Located south of Srimandir, the monastery once contained a secret tunnel but is now largely in ruins.

Tradition says the passage began from a concealed chamber behind the monastery and may have connected to Bali Mutt (Govardhan Peeth).

It is believed to have been used to protect the Shankaracharya during periods of invasion, with some traditions suggesting he travelled through the passage to the Jagannath Temple.

While these accounts form an important part of Puri’s oral and historical tradition, many claims surrounding the tunnels remain unverified.

Whether they served as escape routes, strategic passages or ceremonial links between the palace, monasteries and temple, the underground network continues to be one of Puri’s most enduring historical mysteries, awaiting systematic archaeological investigation.