Puri: The famed Jagannath Temple in Odisha’s Puri is preparing for this year’s Rath Yatra festival considering the emerging pandemic situation.

Puri District Collector Samarth Verma said the administration has two plans for the Rath Yatra — either holding the festival sans devotees as was the case the last two years, or with the participation of the public.

This year, the nine-day festival will begin July 1.

“People will be allowed to have ‘darshan’ of the deities during the nine-day festival if COVID situation remains stable. However, the festival will be held sans devotees like the previous two years if cases rise in the coming days,” Verma said after attending the first preparatory meeting for the festival here.

All departments, including Health, Sanitation, Power, Police and Drainage, have prepared their plans to deal with the situation, he said.

As the Rath Yatra was held without the participation of devotees last two years, the administration estimates that more than 15 lakh people may turn up this time, he added.

“Considering the expected rush, all departments have been instructed to make arrangements accordingly for Snana Purnima and Rath Yatra,” he said.

Odisha Thursday recorded 18 new COVID-19 cases. There are 99 active cases in the state at present.

PTI