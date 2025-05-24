Dhaka: Confronting a major political crisis after a chaotic last few months, the interim government in Bangladesh, led by Muhammad Yunus Saturday blamed ‘defeated forces’ and ‘foreign conspiracy’ for obstructing the normal functioning environment and creating confusion and suspicion among the public.

Yunus chaired a two-hour-long unscheduled meeting of the Advisory Council at the Planning Commission office in Dhaka Saturday afternoon amid increasing political tensions and growing speculation over the stability and continuity of the interim government, which had also reportedly led to his offering resignation from the post of Chief Advisor.

“Despite all obstacles, the Interim Government continues to fulfil its responsibilities by putting national interests above group interests. However, if, under the instigation of defeated forces or as part of a foreign conspiracy, the performance of these responsibilities becomes impossible, the government will present all reasons to the public and then take the necessary steps with the people,” read a statement issued by the Advisory Council after the meeting.

“The Council discussed how unreasonable demands, deliberately provocative and jurisdictionally overreaching statements, and disruptive programmes have been continuously obstructing the normal functioning environment and creating confusion and suspicion among the public,” the statement detailed.

The meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council included detailed discussions on three primary responsibilities entrusted to the interim government – elections, reforms, and justice.

“The Advisory Council believes that a broader unity is essential to maintain national stability, organise free and fair elections, justice, and reform, and permanently prevent the return of authoritarianism in the country. On this matter, the Interim Government will listen to the views of political parties and clarify its own position,” it added.

Several political parties, including the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and even the newly-formed National Citizen Party (NCP) Saturday demanded that the interim government announce a clear roadmap for upcoming national elections.

As pressure increased on Yunus, he had also expressed his desire to resign out of frustration – a development that had created a huge buzz in political circles across the country.

“The Interim Government upholds the public expectations of the July Uprising. But if the government’s autonomy, reform efforts, justice process, fair election plan, and normal operations are obstructed to the point of making its duties unmanageable, it will, with the people, take the necessary steps,” the statement issued by the Advisory Council added.

Speaking to local media after the meeting, Planning Advisor Wahiduddin Mahmud stated that the interim government would not quit until completing its assigned responsibilities.

“We are not going anywhere till our job is done. The future of the country for many years will depend on it. We cannot leave this responsibility,” he added.

In a separate development, BNP and Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami leaders stated that they will hold meetings with Yunus at his official residence Jamuna, Saturday evening, a development which has been confirmed by the Chief Advisor’s press wing.

Reports suggest that the meetings are being conducted as part of Yunus’s efforts to defuse political tensions.

“We have been invited by the Chief Advisor’s office to hold a meeting over the latest political situation,” Bangladeshi media outlet UNB quoted a BNP standing committee member as saying.

The BNP leader further said that they would request Yunus to announce a roadmap for the election within 2025, and complete the reform process as soon as possible.

Protests, political uncertainty and increasing incidents of crime and violence have gripped Bangladesh since the Yunus-led interim government assumed power, last August.

Parties like the BNP had repeatedly been warning of street protests if the interim government fails to provide an electoral road map.

Bangladesh Army Chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman also stated that the next national election should be held by December and an elected government should be in power by January 1, 2026 after concluding “free and fair” polls.

