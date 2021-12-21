Hyderabad: Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rise has reportedly topped the list of the biggest theatrical opening weekends of 2021 across India.

With a huge collection of Rs 173 crore within just three days of its theatrical release, Pushpa has grown to be the biggest movie at the Indian box-office this year.

Released across 1,400 screens, the film continues to draw a phenomenal response across languages as it rises as the highest grosser of 2021 in India.

The makers of Pushpa can now boast about the pan-India movie, which has successfully beaten big-budget outings such as Spiderman: No Way Home, Sooryavanshi, Master, and Vakeel Saab that have minted similar collections within a week of their release.

Pushpa: The Rise is a two-part movie, for which the director has announced a sequel, which is titled Pushpa: The Rule.

It stars Allu Arjun, as he portrays a coolie who rises to be the don of the red sandalwood smuggling syndicate.

Rashmika Mandanna plays the heroine, while Malayalam actor Fahadh Fassil plays an important role.