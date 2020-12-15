Moscow: In a first, Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a telegram to US President-elect Joe Biden on his victory in the November 3 American presidential election, the Kremlin said Tuesday.

“Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent a congratulatory telegram to Joe Biden on the occasion of his US presidential election victory,” TASS News Agency quoted the Kremlin as saying in a statement.

Putin wished Biden a successful tenure and said he personally “was ready for cooperation and contacts” with the President-elect, the statement said.

The message from the Russian President further said that despite differences, the US and Russia can help solve many world problems, RT News reported citing the Kremlin statement.

The congratulatory message came hours after after Biden won the US Electoral College vote that officially determines the presidency.

The members of the Electoral College officially sealed Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris’s election on Monday after they met in state legislatures.

They voted 306 for Biden and 232 for President Donald Trump.

This is the first congratulatory message by Russia to Biden since he was projected the winner just days after the November 3 election.

At that time, Russia had said that it was “proper to wait for the official results” referring to certification of the outcome by the US Electoral College, which voted Monday in favour of Biden.

“The current President has announced certain legal procedures. This is what makes the situation different. Therefore, we believe it’s right to wait for the official results of the elections to be announced,” RT News quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskovas saying at the time.

IANS