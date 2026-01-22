Moscow: Ahead of talks with US President Donald Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed readiness to part with the frozen Russian assets for rebuilding war-torn Ukraine after a peace deal is struck between the two former Soviet republics.

In his televised remarks at the meeting of the Russian Security Council late Wednesday night, Putin also announced to donate USD 1 billion to the Trump-promoted Board of Peace to oversee the Gaza ceasefire plan from the frozen assets.

“Incidentally, the remaining funds from our frozen assets in the US could be used to rebuild territories damaged by the fighting after a peace treaty is concluded between Russia and Ukraine. We are also discussing this possibility with representatives of the US administration,” he said.

American envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are expected to meet with Putin on a possible Ukrainian solution Thursday.