London: Russian President Vladimir Putin’s rumoured lover has reappeared with a ‘new look’ in Moscow following rumours she was hiding in a private chalet in Switzerland or a Siberian nuclear bunker, media reports said.

Olympic gold-medallist Alina Kabaeva, 38, resurfaced at a junior rhythmic gymnastics rehearsal in Moscow’s VTB Arena this week ahead of the Alina Festival, a charity event scheduled for Saturday, Daily Mail reported.

Kabaeva is widely believed to be the Russian strongman’s mistress and mother to four of Putin’s children whom he has never officially recognised, it said.

Pictures of Kabaeva at the event in Moscow sparked speculation that the former gymnast had used the same cosmetic surgeon as Putin amid claims of botox and fillers.

“Something has really changed in Kabaeva’s face… the legendary athlete was noticeably prettier,” wrote the Russian Cosmopolitan.

Avoiding linking her to Putin so as not to be censored by the Russian state, the magazine said: “Alina Kabaeva is one of the most mysterious and secretive women in our country.

“The gymnast almost never appears in public, does not (appear in) social networks, and it is not possible to accidentally see her on the street or in shopping centres’, Daily Mail reported.

Telegram channel Tol’ko Nikomu – also choosing its words carefully to avoid the Russian censor – hinted that she and Putin share the same plastic surgeon.

“A new rare appearance of Alina Kabaeva. This time she is dressed casually – and is again seen with a wedding ring.

“And yes, the handwriting of the family beautician is quite notable.”