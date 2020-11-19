Rourkela: A massive fire broke out at local parade ground of this city’s Udit Nagar area in Sundargarh district Thursday. The fire destroyed a huge stack of PVC pipes worth over Rs 10 lakh. It took five firefighting teams more than two hours to douse the flames. They also managed to save PVC pipes worth Rs 30 lakh.

Sources alleged that some anti-social elements were behind the incident. Police are probing the incident and they said the real reason behind the breaking out of the fire can only be ascertained after investigation is completed.

On being informed about the mishap, Rourkela SP K Siva Subramani and Municipal Corporation (RMC) Commissioner Dibyajyoti Parida and other officials visited the spot and inspected the damage done.

Luckily, no casualty or injury was reported due to the blazing inferno.

PNN