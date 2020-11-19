Rourkela: In two separate tragic incidents that occurred in the wee hours of Thursday, two persons were killed after being attacked by elephants at two places under Lathikata block in Sundargarh district.

According to the police, the deceased were identified as Ganduru Oram of Malanga village and Kartika Bhumij of Kanarsuan village.

In the first incident, Ganduru was working in a garden near his house when a tusker came out of nowhere and trampled him to death. The victim did not have chance even to react and run away.

In the second incident, Kartika (65) was attacked by the pachyderm when he was attending to nature’s call at a field near his house. The elephant lifted him and threw him to the ground leading to Kartika’s death.

PNN