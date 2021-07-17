Jajpur: The district administration has failed to rein in the private schools in the district as the latter continues to function without necessary infrastructure and violating the guidelines, a report said.

The report said that the private schools are being able to operate as they manipulate to get certificate of recognisation (CoR) despite lacking necessary infrastructure.

The private schools also run their institution with impunity under the cover of CoR which they allegedly get in exchange of kickbacks. It is also alleged that the private schools function without trained teachers under the cover of CoRs.

Residents here alleged that this has made the future of the children studying in these schools uncertain as they stare at a bleak future. Sources said out of 302 private schools in the district, 60 schools are yet to receive the CoRs.

Expressing concern, the Joint Director of Primary Education had directed the District Education Officer to issue showcause notices to the private schools who have not received the CoR and submit an action taken report to him, July 6, 2021.

Earlier, the Joint Director had issued similar orders to the DEO November 26, 2018, March 16, 2019 and July 17, 2020, but his orders are yet to be implemented due to alleged bonhomie between the concerned education officials and the private school authorities.

Reports said that guardians admitting their children in these schools lacking legal sanction are facing numerous problems at a later stage.

The Director of Secondary Education, through a notice, had advised the guardians to verify the status of these institutions before admitting their wards in these schools.

It is alleged that these schools do not appoint trained teachers in proportion to the children studying there. Despite ignoring the issues, these schools managed to get CoR by winning over the influential education officials in the department.

A through probe will unravel the truth behind the functioning of these schools, residents said. Hundreds of private schools have mushroomed in Vyasanagar Municipality area and in its vicinity, which is known as the gateway of Kalinganagar Industrial Complex.

Moreover, equal numbers of private schools have also been established at Chandikhole, Jaraka, Panikoili, Jajpur Municipality, Binjharpur and Dasarathpur areas of the district.

Over 10,000 students study in these schools. It is alleged that these schools are now collecting hefty fees from students on the pretext of providing online education due to Covid pandemic and paying the money to the bank against loans taken by them to construct the school buildings.

Given such exploitation by some private schools, many parents are taking transfer certificates from these schools and readmitting their wards in other schools.

Experts opined that the School and Mass Education department is responsible for the messy situation in the private schools as it has thoughtlessly opened the education sector for commercialisation while the government schools, despite having skilled and trained teachers, are being closed down.

It was in 2012, the Education Department had decided to form a special team to probe the fact if the recognised schools have necessary land, infrastructure; and whether they function with proper managing committees; whether the committees are registered or not and if the school authorities have appointed trained teachers.

However, the department has allegedly failed to look into such crucial aspects of the private schools. No action is being taken against the schools indulging only in exploitation of students in the name of education.

This reporter tried to contact the District Education Officer for his comments, but he could not be contacted.

