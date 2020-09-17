Angul/Choudwar: A 12-foot-long Indian rock python was rescued from the farmland of Mahendra Bhoi of Bentapur village in Angul district Thursday.

The five-year-old snake was spotted by some local youths at Bhoi’s farmland. They discovered that the python had eaten an animal and hence was not being able to move. Within minutes of being spotted, the snake vomited out a small hyena. The youths informed the forest department officials regarding this.

Once news spread about the python a large number of people gathered at the area to see the snake violating social distancing norms. Later, police and forest department officials reached at the spot and dispersed the crowd. The python was captured and then later on released into the reserved forest area after medical examination.

Notably, the Indian Rock python is one of two sub-species of Python molurus that exists. It is found in India, Pakistan, Nepal and Sri Lanka.

Similarly, snake helpline members rescued a four-feet long cobra from the quarters of Choudwar Circle Jail DIG in Cuttack district Thursday.

Some staff of the colony saw a snake entering to the quarters of the DIG, Thursday morning. They searched for it but failed to locate it. Then they called the Snake Helpline number.

Despite heavy rains, Snake Helpline member Tilak Kar reached and started searching for the snake. After a long search lasting several hours he found the cobra hiding behind the main door of the flat. Kar said the age of the snake is approximately four years.

Later, the snake was released into its natural habitat.

PNN