Dubai: Twelve Indians were among 13 people killed in an explosion at a factory in the Ras Laffan Industrial City in Qatar, officials said Monday.

“Qatari authorities have confirmed that 12 Indian nationals have unfortunately passed away in the Ras Laffan incident yesterday night,” the Indian Embassy in Doha said in a post on X.

Qatari authorities have confirmed that 12 Indian nationals have unfortunately passed away in the Ras Laffan incident yesterday night. We extend our deepest condolences to the bereaved families and prayers for the departed souls. Qatari authorities have also confirmed that all… — India in Qatar (@IndEmbDoha) June 22, 2026

Citing Qatari authorities, it said that all injured are in stable condition and are receiving appropriate medical treatment.

“Our Embassy is working in close contact with the Qatari authorities to extend all possible help to the Indian nationals and their families affected by this incident, including ensuring that mortal remains of the deceased are sent to India at the earliest,” it added.

Earlier, during a press briefing Monday, the Gulf country’s energy minister Saad bin Shreida Al-Kaabi confirmed that 13 people of Indian and Pakistani origins have died in the incident.

The Embassy of India in Doha said it is in constant touch with Qatari authorities and will render all help to the families of those who have lost their lives or have been injured.