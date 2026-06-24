Dubai: Qatar’s Energy Minister Saad bin Sherida Al-Kaabi Wednesday visited the Indian Embassy in Doha to offer condolences on the death of 12 Indian nationals in an explosion at the Barzan gas facility.

The incident that took place Sunday in the Ras Laffan Industrial City claimed 13 lives. One of them was a Pakistani national.

“The loss of innocent lives is a tragedy that touches all of us. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives during this tragic incident,” Al-Kaabi was quoted as saying in a statement issued by QatarEnergy, which is headed by the minister.

Al-Kaabi, who is the president and CEO of the state-owned national petroleum and natural gas company, met Indian Ambassador Vipul and conveyed condolences personally as well as on behalf of the Qatari energy sector.

“We pray for the speedy recovery for those who were injured,” he added.

Ambassador Vipul thanked the minister for the gesture and the support being provided by Qatari authorities to the individuals and families affected by the accident, the Indian Embassy said in a post on X.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday said he received a phone call from Qatar’s Amir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, who expressed grief over the death of Indian nationals in the incident.

I thank His Highness the Amir of Qatar for his phone call and condolences on the loss of lives of Indian nationals in the tragic accident at Ras Laffan Industrial City in Qatar. We both share the grief of the families who have lost their loved ones and pray for the speedy… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 23, 2026

The prime minister said he and the Amir of Qatar share the grief of the families who have lost their loved ones and pray for the speedy recovery of those injured.

At least 66 people were injured in the incident, according to Qatari authorities, which added that the incident was caused by a “technical malfunction” during operations at the facility, even as an investigation to determine the exact cause has commenced.

Al-Kaabi also visited the Pakistani Embassy to offer condolences on the death of the Pakistani national, QatarEnergy said in a separate statement.