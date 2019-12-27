Kuanramunda: The Primary healthcare centres (PHC) at Kadobahal, Andali-Jambahal and Raiboga villages under Kuanramunda block of Sundargarh district are facing a myriad of issues. Shortage of doctors rank very high and it leaves people at the mercy of the pharmacists and quacks here.

The fate of thousands of patients of these PHCs now rest in the hands of several pharmacists. The pharmacists here, in turn, pretend to be doctors and have opened clinics at different parts of the district to treat patients.

The health department has apparently failed to improve healthcare system in the PHCs despite convening several review meetings in the recent past. Since no doctor has been appointed in these places, pharmacists are treating people at their private clinics.

The patients are left with no choice but to go to the quacks, even if it is common cold, alleged some villagers. The clinics, meanwhile, charge Rs 300 per patient as consulting fee. Worse, they are known for prescribing medicines worth more than Rs 1,000 even for the smallest of diseases. If this was not enough, at times people have lost their lives owing to inappropriate drugs. Further, these people are often accused of persuading patients to opt for private clinics.

A source suggested that the hospitals here have been facing an acute shortage of doctors for last several years. Though several letters have been sent for appointment of a doctor, it has not yielded any result so far.

The quacks, meanwhile, are opening clinics and medicine stores without any license. Locals alleged that irregular visit of drug inspector acts as a catalyst.

