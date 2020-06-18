Nuapada: A woman in quarantine in Nuapada district after her return from Tamil Nadu died at a hospital Wednesday night. The deceased has been identified as Madanaa Majhi of Kharsel village under Sinapali block.

Madaana, the migrant worker, had returned June 13 from Tamil Nadu. She was asked to undergo institutional quarantine was lodged at the facility at Litiguda in Sinapali block.

Madaana complained of chest pain Wednesday night. She was rushed to the Sinapali hospital and later shifted to Kharial hospital, where the doctors declared her brought dead.

Police have sent the body for post-mortem. The cause behind Madaana’s death will only be known after the post-mortem report comes in, police said.

