Baliapal/Kalipada: As many as 17,000 people in 25 villages under four panchayats of Baliapal block in Balasore district were left marooned in floodwaters of Subarnarekha as the river witnessed its third consecutive flood during the season so far.

The first two waves of the flood claimed two lives. Due to the incessant rains caused by a low-pressure system in the upper catchment areas, the river’s water level has been steadily rising for the last three days. At Rajghat, the danger level for Subarnarekha is marked at 10.36 metres, and the warning level is 9.45 metres.

However, by 4pm Wednesday, the water level had already surpassed the warning level and was flowing at 10.05 metres. It is apprehended that if the rainfall does not stop and the water level crosses the danger mark, then more villages might be inundated, affecting over 30,000 residents. Low-lying areas of Baliapal block have been submerged due to pressure on the open river embankment. Continuous rainfall in the upper reaches over the past few days, along with the release of water from Galudih dam in Jharkhand, has led to a fresh flood situation in Subarnarekha basin.

As a result, several villages in low-lying areas under four panchayats have been inundated. These include Bishnupur, Nayabali, Ikadpal, Rasalpur, Rautarapur, Ramanagar and Rasalpur under Bishnupur panchayat; Talpada, Kulhachad, Lakhapal, Paljamkunda and Kalarui under Jamakunda panchayat; Talabaliapal, Sungamuhin, Kudamansingh, Athabatia and Gunapur under Baliapal panchayat; Chadabasta, Kalarui and Choudhurikuda under Madhupura panchayat; and Palachampei, Sharadharasahi, Chadabadhapal, Suryapur, and Kantabani under Asti panchayat.

Floodwaters have entered houses and fields, impacting normal life. As in previous floods, water is flowing three feet above the road at Talbaliapal on the Bishnupur-Baliapal road, cutting off road connectivity and isolating several villages. The villages of Pancharukhi and Chaudharikuda in Keonjhar district have been completely cut off from the outer world after floodwaters rose up to two to three feet over the connecting road. Residents were seen wading through the floodwaters to procure daily essentials. They were left distressed after boat services near the affected villages were suspended around noon due to a shortage of petrol.

In 2015 floods, two youths from Chaudharikud village drowned in the river, highlighting the region’s vulnerability during monsoon seasons. After that tragedy, the then Basta MLA Nityananda Sahoo visited the village and assured the construction of a Biju Setu (rural bridge). However, even a decade later, the promised bridge remains a distant dream.

The flooding has been attributed to the breached embankment of the Subarnarekha River near Kudumansingh. Knee-deep water continues to flow on the road connecting Baliapal and Panchrukhi to Chaudharikud village.

In an earlier incident, a fisherman from Bishnupur village lost his life after being swept away by the current. Despite repeated floods over the years, villagers still risk their lives by entering the swirling waters, as authorities have failed to provide any permanent solution.